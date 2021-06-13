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Doctor Exposes ALL LIES of COVID-19 and Vaccines
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1356 views • June 13, 2021
Doctor Michael Yeadon, formerly of Pfizer, has had enough of the lies and deceit of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this interview, he walks us through ALL OF THE LIES that's been perpetrated on the world population. Everything from Coronavirus to the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines". Originally aired at thehighwire.com on June 10th 2021.
Doctor Michael Yeadon, formerly of Pfizer, has had enough of the lies and deceit of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this interview, he walks us through ALL OF THE LIES that's been perpetrated on the world population. Everything from Coronavirus to the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines". Originally aired at thehighwire.com on June 10th 2021.
Here is the story of the Romney family that Michael Yeadon is referring to in the interview: https://www.brighteon.com/8f856ec1-cbc9-48c6-9b47-3dc0e1cb22a9
http://www.thehighwire.com
http://www.thehighwire.com
Doctor Michael Yeadon, formerly of Pfizer, has had enough of the lies and deceit of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this interview, he walks us through ALL OF THE LIES that's been perpetrated on the world population. Everything from Coronavirus to the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines". Originally aired at thehighwire.com on June 10th 2021.
Here is the story of the Romney family that Michael Yeadon is referring to in the interview: https://www.brighteon.com/8f856ec1-cbc9-48c6-9b47-3dc0e1cb22a9
http://www.thehighwire.com
http://www.thehighwire.com
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