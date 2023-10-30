Create New Account
STEW PETERS: ISRAEL IS THE FRONTLINE OF THE U.S. MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX
2Corinthians211
Published 16 hours ago

MIRRORED FROM:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y3AiJAI6jZMX/

Stew Peters of https://stewpeters.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Israel/Palestine conflict is the frontline of the US Military Industrial Complex.

