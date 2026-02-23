Sarvesh Health City proudly announces the launch of the region’s only Comprehensive Robotic Surgery Center.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This landmark achievement was graced by our esteemed Chief Guest, Lt. General D. P. Vats, and Guest of Honor, Dr. Umesh Chhabra, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing medical excellence.
Under the leadership of Dr. Kalra, neuro-navigation technology is enabling millimetric accuracy in complex brain and spine surgeries. The orthopedic program, led by Dr. Prasoon Kamra, has successfully completed 1,000+ robotic-assisted knee replacements, demonstrating consistency, precision, and improved functional outcomes.
In robotic surgical oncology, Dr. Vikas Jain brings extensive expertise in complex cancer surgeries, strengthening our capability to deliver enhanced visualization, superior precision, and organ-preserving techniques across specialties.
With three advanced robotic machines Neuro Navigation, Robotic Surgery, Robotic knee Replacement dedicated to neurosurgery, orthopedics, oncology, urology, gynecology, and other super-specialties, this center sets a new benchmark in minimally invasive, patient-centric surgical care.
A new era of safe, precise, and accessible advanced surgery begins here.