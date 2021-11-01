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Academy of Ideas: Smartphones and Social Media Mass Surveillance Dystopia [30.10.2021]
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85 views • November 01, 2021
58,973 views Oct 30, 2021
Academy of Ideas - 1.27M subscribers
https://youtu.be/GXLcXOl49_k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRiQGCHGjDLT9FQXFW0I3A
Academy of Ideas - 1.27M subscribers
https://youtu.be/GXLcXOl49_k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRiQGCHGjDLT9FQXFW0I3A
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