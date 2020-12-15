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Tweet Series Day 4 (Sept 20, 2020)
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2 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #MichelleObama. She is a proud person whose message to have kids be active was a great one. Kids need to be who they are and be proud of it. They can use their devices but every day they need to get exercise and use their physical skills. Then they should read a book or write and use their creative side. A sport that kids need to be careful when they play is #AmericanFootball. A proud American Football player is #HerschelWalker. It took 8 players to complete a trade for him. He is an impressive physical specimen and a great ambassador for the game of American Football.
P. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #MichaelRichards. He was on a show called #Seinfeld. He was hilarious. I could go on for days about his comedic talent. The way he entered and commanded a room was Breathtaking. The way he once stood up to #AndyKaufman, one of the all-time greats, was hilarious as well. One great, funny scene from Seinfeld was when he was on #Regis (RIP) and #KathyLee promoting a “Coffee Table Book about Coffee Tables”. We know coffee tables are awesome, but I never knew how much books were awesome because I watched TV my whole life. Tell your kids to grab a book and start reading. There are many that I need to start reading and many that just need updates so that kids of 2020 can continue reading them for generations. The TV show #FamilyTies was a great one and it had an episode that illustrates my point. Another great book was adapted into a movie called “Catch Me if you Can”. It had a great cast and great story. I plan on reading a lot in 2021. I need to at least try.
Added:
Note—Play “Seinfeld: The Coffee Table Book”
https://youtu.be/tZXiC8Ans98; #Books #RIPRegis
Note—Play “Fridays TV Show 1981 Andy Kaufman, The Fight Incident”
https://youtu.be/bN5vhvIAqY8; #AndyKaufman #MichaelRichards
Note—Play Movie Scene “Catch Me If You Can (Caught in France)”
https://youtu.be/OurQfyuCBOM; #CatchMeIfYouCan Great scene
P. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #MichaelRichards. He was on a show called #Seinfeld. He was hilarious. I could go on for days about his comedic talent. The way he entered and commanded a room was Breathtaking. The way he once stood up to #AndyKaufman, one of the all-time greats, was hilarious as well. One great, funny scene from Seinfeld was when he was on #Regis (RIP) and #KathyLee promoting a “Coffee Table Book about Coffee Tables”. We know coffee tables are awesome, but I never knew how much books were awesome because I watched TV my whole life. Tell your kids to grab a book and start reading. There are many that I need to start reading and many that just need updates so that kids of 2020 can continue reading them for generations. The TV show #FamilyTies was a great one and it had an episode that illustrates my point. Another great book was adapted into a movie called “Catch Me if you Can”. It had a great cast and great story. I plan on reading a lot in 2021. I need to at least try.
Added:
Note—Play “Seinfeld: The Coffee Table Book”
https://youtu.be/tZXiC8Ans98; #Books #RIPRegis
Note—Play “Fridays TV Show 1981 Andy Kaufman, The Fight Incident”
https://youtu.be/bN5vhvIAqY8; #AndyKaufman #MichaelRichards
Note—Play Movie Scene “Catch Me If You Can (Caught in France)”
https://youtu.be/OurQfyuCBOM; #CatchMeIfYouCan Great scene
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