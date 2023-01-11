What Do We Do About it?

They definitely don’t teach this in the government-run schools. The founders told us how to enforce the limits of the constitution when the federal government - whether just one branch or all three - refuses to follow the rules. Learn from Jefferson, Madison, Dickinson, Sherman - and more.

Path to Liberty: Jan 11, 2023

