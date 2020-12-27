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Mirror: Power Struggle amoung CCP Factions in China - Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon.
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187 views • December 27, 2020
Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon..
Yesterday Dec. 26th 2020, Chinese multinational e-commerce company, Ali Baba plunged by 13.8% on the New York stock exchange to a near 6 month low. This is due to the Chinese regime announcing they’re investigating Ali Baba for violating business law. But is this really the case or has it more to do with Jack Ma’s "defiant” outspoken criticisms of the way the economy is run in China? What’s the significance of this to you and I, and what does it reveal about what’s really happening between the competing factions within the Chinese regime—which is pegged as the greatest threat to America’s national security?
Although Xi Jinping has been in office for eight years, the political regime under him is not as stable as it may appear to the outside. Alongside exploring the broader picture of the Ali Baba investigation, we look at the 3 signals of heavy political intrigue and rivalry within the Party that its recent behavior suggests.
#AliBabaJackMa #China #USelection
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Watch more videos:
2020 Election: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N329e...
Crackdown on Alibaba: Power struggle among CCP factions; Is China desperate fo | Wide Angle Brendon
Yesterday Dec. 26th 2020, Chinese multinational e-commerce company, Ali Baba plunged by 13.8% on the New York stock exchange to a near 6 month low. This is due to the Chinese regime announcing they’re investigating Ali Baba for violating business law. But is this really the case or has it more to do with Jack Ma’s "defiant” outspoken criticisms of the way the economy is run in China? What’s the significance of this to you and I, and what does it reveal about what’s really happening between the competing factions within the Chinese regime—which is pegged as the greatest threat to America’s national security?
Although Xi Jinping has been in office for eight years, the political regime under him is not as stable as it may appear to the outside. Alongside exploring the broader picture of the Ali Baba investigation, we look at the 3 signals of heavy political intrigue and rivalry within the Party that its recent behavior suggests.
#AliBabaJackMa #China #USelection
-
Subscribe for updates: https://bit.ly/WideAngleBrendon
-
Support us👉 https://donorbox.org/wide-angle
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WideAngle/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WideAngleBF
Visit us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/WideAngle
-
Watch more videos:
2020 Election: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N329e...
Crackdown on Alibaba: Power struggle among CCP factions; Is China desperate fo | Wide Angle Brendon
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