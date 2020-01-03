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THE TRUTH ABOUT ABORTION
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28 views • January 03, 2020
Abortion is the depopulation agenda of the New World Order. Alone in 2019 forty-two million abortions took place over the whole world. That is 42 Million human being murdered without any consequences. How long will God tolerate this?
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