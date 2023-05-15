Create New Account
We the People have To Wake-Up & Defend Freedom and Liberty!
True Info Mike
Published 19 hours ago

The people of the United States and the whole world must stand up together and Defend Freedom & Liberty from the Tyrannical Corporate Democracy.


RFK Jr and the CIA: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=644d08e57a505802dbb98ca5


Ron Paul: ‘Yes, The CIA Killed JFK. It Was An American Coup’ | Deep State In PANIC: https://rumble.com/v2i8qmq--ron-paul-yes-the-cia-killed-jfk.-it-was-an-american-coup-deep-state-in-pan.html


Infowars - Alex Jone:

https://www.infowars.com/

https://banned.video/



The Patriot Street fighter - Scott McKay:

 https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter


Team Kennedy: https://www.kennedy24.com/

Children's Health Defense Network: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/

