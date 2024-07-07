© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bakhmut Mark II: Volchansk 'meat grinder' shows Zelensky hasn't learnt lesson - RT correspondent Murad Gazdiev
Akhmat special forces wiped out a Ukrainian unit hiding in a high-rise building as fierce fighting consumes the town of Volchansk.
Two Ukrainian platoons of well-trained and experienced UAV operators were hiding until a T-80 tank crew hit their positions within minutes.
Zelensky has apparently ordered his armed forces to hold Volchansk at any cost, regardless of losses; local battles have already been nicknamed the Volchansk meat grinder, reports RT military correspondent Murad Gazdiev @msgazdiev (https://t.me/msgazdiev)