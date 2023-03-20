GOOD NEWS: Divorce is finally on the table

MTG is the first republican I know who has sincerely said that we need to have a discussion about a national divorce between the left and right. We either get a divorce ... or file charges relating to spousal abuse and start locking people up, which of course would lead to a hot uncivil-warThe next step is (actual) capitalists to separate from Soros-Bloomberg-Blackrock-SVB-capitalists.
Steven Crowder is on the right track and I applaud him for divorcing himself from THE BLAZE and THE DAILY WIRE. Both organizations serve to empower the NEVER-TRUMPER-NEVER-USA movement.
Click below to get some insight into someone who has recently come out of the closet and into the light of rationalism.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FHRe3ISh5M
