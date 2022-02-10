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MASSIVE VAX DEATH TOLL! - DOCTORS & LAWYERS SPEAK OUT! - CANCER UP 300%! - NEURO PROBLEMS UP 1000%! (MIRRORED)
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840 views • February 10, 2022
MASSIVE VAX DEATH TOLL! - DOCTORS & LAWYERS SPEAK OUT! - CANCER UP 300%! - NEURO PROBLEMS UP 1000%! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CM7l0E2GYbOs/
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive increase in death worldwide following the vaccine mandates in early 2021 as doctors and lawyers both speak out in the face of rising death rates.
As we've reported before from One America Insurance, deaths are up 40% and it's not from so-called "covid." Life insurance companies are doing mass payouts and professors like Christof Kuhbandner are warning of a massive increase in mortality.
Whistleblowers are also coming out in front of the Senate, both doctors and lawyers. They're speaking of 300% increases in cancer and miscarriages. They're speaking of a 1000% increase in neurological disorders. This doesn't even include the massive increase in heart attack deaths.
This is massive, yet still miniscule compared to the real magnitude of all of this.
All the while, many countries worldwide are still pushing forward insane new mandates and tyrannical restrictions including in Austria, and throughout the EU.
At the same time, the Biden administration is changing their definition of covid deaths and Leanna Wen, the covidian cult propagandist of CNN has said that the "science has changed" and masks and lockdowns no longer work. Really?!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CM7l0E2GYbOs/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive increase in death worldwide following the vaccine mandates in early 2021 as doctors and lawyers both speak out in the face of rising death rates.
As we've reported before from One America Insurance, deaths are up 40% and it's not from so-called "covid." Life insurance companies are doing mass payouts and professors like Christof Kuhbandner are warning of a massive increase in mortality.
Whistleblowers are also coming out in front of the Senate, both doctors and lawyers. They're speaking of 300% increases in cancer and miscarriages. They're speaking of a 1000% increase in neurological disorders. This doesn't even include the massive increase in heart attack deaths.
This is massive, yet still miniscule compared to the real magnitude of all of this.
All the while, many countries worldwide are still pushing forward insane new mandates and tyrannical restrictions including in Austria, and throughout the EU.
At the same time, the Biden administration is changing their definition of covid deaths and Leanna Wen, the covidian cult propagandist of CNN has said that the "science has changed" and masks and lockdowns no longer work. Really?!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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