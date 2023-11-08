The Brainwashing Is Working

How has Hamas infiltrated college campuses and brainwashed liberal Americans?
How are the atrocities of October 7th being so quickly forgotten?
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (7 November 2023)
