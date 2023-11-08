Create New Account
The Brainwashing Is Working
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

How has Hamas infiltrated college campuses and brainwashed liberal Americans?

How are the atrocities of October 7th being so quickly forgotten?


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (7 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/NTdGfSlZQAw

Keywords
terrorismactivismmind controlliberalismpsy-opbrainwashingidiocracymarxismprogressivismnazisminfiltrationhamasleftismpsychological operationideologysubversionradicalismhive mindcollectivismatrocityextremismrob schmittterrorist sympathizerfearmongeringfanaticism

