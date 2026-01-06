Countryside in Thailand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The countryside is completely different from living in the cities like Bangkok. In the country so are you actually going back possibly 50 years. The only modern edition is cars, everything else is as it was in Grandpa's day. That is motorcycles with sidecars and motorcycles that were way past their used by date but they were still going and people were still moving and so we're goods. And as I looked around I would say the countryside is very survivable. There is food at the markets and food growing and lots of different places but the problem is water, drinkable water.