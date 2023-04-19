Budweiser Sold YOU out for Trans! Hemorrhaging Sales, Desperately Backpedals. DJT in Bed with them

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





April 18, 2023





DeAnna first goes over Hottest Headlines of the day, delving deeper into the Budweiser Transgender fiasco and how they're desperately trying to win back their base with a new "Americana" ad campaign. Also, is Trump Jr getting paid off by them to simp for them? DeAnna is then joined by Odessa Orlewicz, Host of Liberty Talk Canada to talk about the latest insanity with Drag Queen kids, and a new United Nation report calling to decriminalize sex between adults and children!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2j1zbi-budweiser-sold-you-out-for-trans-hemorrhaging-sales-desperately-backpedals..html



