Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Fight for the Cure and Why the Cure Never Comes (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.09.14)

The show's title is The Fight for the Cure, Why the Cure Never Comes

Dr Daniels shares her experiences as a member of the Board of the American Heart Association and other organizations devoted to finding the “Cure”. Learn how organizations are designed so the cure is never found. Find out what they really do and where the money really goes. Think Happens!

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted