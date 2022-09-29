Time Lapse video of Strange Lights in Night Sky - WHAT ARE THEY?? I found that between 3:15 A.M. and 4:00 A.M (on the screen clock) there were a series of dozens of "lights" that would appear out of nowhere, move slowly in different directions and then disappear. The camera is pointed due east and the Pittsburgh airport is straight ahead about 100 miles. I've seen planets, stars, planes and shooting stars from this camera, but I've not seen this before. I did find the same thing happened the next night at about the same time. Different number of points of light and different timing, although in the same general direction.