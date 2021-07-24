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HUGE GLOBAL UPRISING! - Australia, Britain, France & Italy STAND UP To JAB PASSPORT TYRANNY!
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1342 views • July 24, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive uprising we are witnessing in countries throughout the world as people say no to jab passports and insane totalitarianism.
As Britain, Australia, Italy, France & Greece tell people they need a jab passport in order to go to restaurants, bars, shops, public transit, gatherings, tourist attractions and more, or just to have a job in general, people are rising up across the board. With Gareth Icke speaking in Britain, thousands rushed the streets of Turin, Italy. Meanwhile, every major city in Australia saw massive marches. From Victoria to Sydney. From Melbourne to Perth. The uprising is happening!
France was forced to postpone their attempt at making everyone get a jab passport. Greece continues to see large gatherings. This cannot end or else WE all end in technocratic enslavement.
In this video we break down the importance of disobedience as the world says no to tyranny.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive uprising we are witnessing in countries throughout the world as people say no to jab passports and insane totalitarianism.
As Britain, Australia, Italy, France & Greece tell people they need a jab passport in order to go to restaurants, bars, shops, public transit, gatherings, tourist attractions and more, or just to have a job in general, people are rising up across the board. With Gareth Icke speaking in Britain, thousands rushed the streets of Turin, Italy. Meanwhile, every major city in Australia saw massive marches. From Victoria to Sydney. From Melbourne to Perth. The uprising is happening!
France was forced to postpone their attempt at making everyone get a jab passport. Greece continues to see large gatherings. This cannot end or else WE all end in technocratic enslavement.
In this video we break down the importance of disobedience as the world says no to tyranny.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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