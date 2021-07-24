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HUGE GLOBAL UPRISING! - Australia, Britain, France & Italy STAND UP To JAB PASSPORT TYRANNY!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive uprising we are witnessing in countries throughout the world as people say no to jab passports and insane totalitarianism.
As Britain, Australia, Italy, France & Greece tell people they need a jab passport in order to go to restaurants, bars, shops, public transit, gatherings, tourist attractions and more, or just to have a job in general, people are rising up across the board. With Gareth Icke speaking in Britain, thousands rushed the streets of Turin, Italy. Meanwhile, every major city in Australia saw massive marches. From Victoria to Sydney. From Melbourne to Perth. The uprising is happening!
France was forced to postpone their attempt at making everyone get a jab passport. Greece continues to see large gatherings. This cannot end or else WE all end in technocratic enslavement.
In this video we break down the importance of disobedience as the world says no to tyranny.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewsprotestbritainnwoconspiracyaustraliafranceparisitalyvoluntaryismcoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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