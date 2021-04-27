© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Biden SUED by Trump advisor over this discriminatory policy
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • April 27, 2021
NEW: Trump Senuor Advisor Stephen Miller comments on his plans to legally take on the Biden administration, claiming that their desire to disproportionately aid a certain group of workers based on their skin color. - via Spicer & Co. with Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.