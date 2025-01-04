H1-B visa/Medical Dictatorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this eye-opening video, we dive deep into the Biden Administration's alarming preparations for a potential National Emergency and the looming threat of Lockdown 2.0 due to the bird flu pandemic. Discover how globalists are reportedly revisiting their pandemic playbook to manipulate public fear to maintain control. Is this a genuine health concern or a strategic political maneuver to undermine President-elect Donald Trump’s return to power? Join us as we dissect the implications of these actions and what they mean for our freedoms. Don’t forget to like and share this video to spread awareness!