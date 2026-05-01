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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 44: Moses, Elijah, and the Lunatic
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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People often think the dead are asleep in graves, but Jesus told the disciples that God is the God of the living. Moses and Elijah were in Paradise awaiting the Messiah. They were briefed by the Holy Spirit concerning the death and resurrection of Jesus and then sent to meet the God-man on a mountaintop as a re-assurance that He was on the right track and to bolster the knowledge of Peter, James, and John.

Meanwhile, the rest of the apostles encountered a demon possessed boy. They prayed earnestly, but didn’t have the spiritual clout to free the lunatic. The Son of God emphasized that having faith will allow you to move mountains, but in this particular case, fasting was also required. The act of fasting is like building a savings account. It is too late to begin preparing when the need arises, but if you do it on a weekly basis, you will be ready when a situation requires spiritual authority.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1943.pdf

RLJ-1943 -- DECEMBER 31, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

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Keywords
holy spiritmessiahjesusfaithresurrectionparadisefastingapostlesdisciplesmosesdemon possessedelijahspiritual authority
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