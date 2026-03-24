💥BREAKING: Iraq gives PMF green light to respond to US/Israeli aggressions "BY ALL MEANS AVAILABLE."

Iraq's Ministerial Council for National Security authorizes the PMF to respond under the principle of the right of response and self-defense."

This was triggered by a US airstrike on the PMF operations headquarters in Anbar province this morning killed Saad al-Baiji, the PMF's Anbar operations commander, along with 14 of his men. 30 total killed and wounded. The strike hit during a security meeting attended by senior commanders.

🚨🇺🇸 Iraq has summoned the U.S. acting ambassador over American strikes on PMF positions.

The PMF is not a militia, it is an official branch of the Iraqi armed forces.

Adding:

🚨 Weather joins the war in the Middle East

An unusually severe storm system is brewing over the Gulf, bringing extreme instability, strong wind shear, and a rare threat of tornadoes across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, and parts of Iran.

🌏 Flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible

🌏 Conditions peak March 26–27

Adding:

According to Iranian data, since the beginning of the aggression by Epstein's coalition, more than 82,000 civilian facilities in Iran have been damaged or destroyed, including schools, hospitals, kindergartens, residential buildings, etc.