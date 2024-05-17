What about Geoengineering with Jim Lee

Clouds and Chemicals.





This is the final of our interviews and opinions on Geoengineering.

We have saved the best till last as we interview Jim Lee from www.climateviewer.com

Jim presents a well-educated perspective that I can resonate with.

It's a marathon two-hour show which we were going to present in two parts.

We feel it better for you to watch it all at once or cut into it as your time and interest permit.

Either way, we hope this may clear some things up for you.