Cancer, Nutrition, and the Value of Moving Through Life for Cancer Treatment and Progression with Dr. Kathryn Schmitz

Can physical fitness help battle cancer alongside other treatments? Despite the myths of the past, it may actually be a significant player in cancer therapeutics.



Listen up to learn:



How physical fitness affects tumors

Why each cancer must be tested separately

The types of exercise which are beneficial



Dr. Kathryn Schmitz, the author of Moving Through Cancer, shares her experience finding the benefits of exercise when battling cancer.



Despite the many myths surrounding cancer in the past, it has been found that moderate exercise is incredibly beneficial when compared to sedentary lifestyles. However, this form of training needs to be guided effectively to maximize efficiency and range of benefits.



One of the most significant benefits of this effort is implementing active support for cancer patients in rural settings with little to no support. Even if patients are currently participating in no activity, even beginning small can show excellent benefits.



For more information, visit movingthroughcancer.com.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C