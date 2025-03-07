BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WELL 🍕 THAT WAS CONVENIENT❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
207 views • 1 month ago

Green Lives Matter - The police have now shot and killed the alleged "Pizzagate gunman." Never forget that the ABC award-winning journalist who "debunked Pizzagate" pleaded guilty to being a literal ped*phile. So he was participating in Pizzagate while claiming it wasn't real. Are you awake yet?🧵


Source: https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1877769732171976906


Thumbnail: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/09/us/pizzagate-shooter-killed-police.html


Edgar Maddison Welch, 36, of Salisbury, N.C., who was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2016 shooting at a Washington restaurant, was fatally shot after he pointed a gun at an officer during a traffic stop, the police said.

Keywords
pizzagateedgar maddison welchworldwide child sex trafficking ringcomet ping pong pizzafatal traffic stop
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy