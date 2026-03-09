Predictive Programming: How Sci-Fi Shaped Modern Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Science fiction did not rise in a vacuum. Early fiction helped normalize ideas that later became part of modern culture. Ideas such as artificial intelligence, machine consciousness, dystopian futures, and socialism. All of this contributed to the reshaping of public imagination. These stories were not innocent entertainment. We are talking about predictive programming to accept things.
