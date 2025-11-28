Orb invasion.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trey Smith interviews Randy from Arizona about the hundred's of orb's he lives with. Footage from camera set up at Mount Shasta in Northern California where orbs not snow or insects are there in their thousands and her footage of what in an orb, its demonic. Trey Smith interviews Rob Baxter who used to attract orbs to him before he realised what they are and his picture he captured of what is in an orb.