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Silent War Ep. 6212: White House Vax Lie/Selling Us Out to WHO. Ukraine/Taiwan Update
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117 views • May 17, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Desperate Mother Charged with Manslaughter After She Steals Baby Items from Walmart and her Baby and Boyfriend Are Killed During Highspeed Police Pursuit.
White House Admits It Lied About Vaccines.
Arizona Begins Bussing Illegal Aliens To Washington DC.
Zelenzkyy Signs Law This Weekend Banning Opposition Parties and Seizing Their Property.
The Biden Administration Is Prepared to Sign Off on a Trap “To Make Health of Americans Dependent on Whims of China.”
Audio Leaked of Chinese Military Meeting Discussing the Invasion of Taiwan and Defeat of Regional US Forces.
Joe Biden Ignored Mass Killer and BLM Activist Who Mowed Down Christmas Revelers at WI Parade — Will Travel to Buffalo following Massacre of Mass Killer Who Targeted Blacks.
Jim Jordan Says He Will Support Weak RINO Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.
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Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
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Desperate Mother Charged with Manslaughter After She Steals Baby Items from Walmart and her Baby and Boyfriend Are Killed During Highspeed Police Pursuit.
White House Admits It Lied About Vaccines.
Arizona Begins Bussing Illegal Aliens To Washington DC.
Zelenzkyy Signs Law This Weekend Banning Opposition Parties and Seizing Their Property.
The Biden Administration Is Prepared to Sign Off on a Trap “To Make Health of Americans Dependent on Whims of China.”
Audio Leaked of Chinese Military Meeting Discussing the Invasion of Taiwan and Defeat of Regional US Forces.
Joe Biden Ignored Mass Killer and BLM Activist Who Mowed Down Christmas Revelers at WI Parade — Will Travel to Buffalo following Massacre of Mass Killer Who Targeted Blacks.
Jim Jordan Says He Will Support Weak RINO Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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