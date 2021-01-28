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NewsBreak 106 | Jan 28, 2021 Lynda Thyer Released from French Jail, David Noakes Still Held | Update with Trevor, her Brother
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316 views • January 28, 2021
Trevor recounts how Lynda Thyer was released, and what the situation is currently. Lyn Thyer, a biomedical research scientist working with David Noakes of Immuno Biotech had been wrongfully pursued, prosecuted, and extradited to Fleury Merogis Prison 19 months ago (as also was Noakes) on charges laid on him by the French Prosecutor on advisement of British courts who acted for the MHRA UK in stopping all their successful work to heal people with cancer, autism, CFS and other diseases with GcMAF, a naturally occurring protein, by saying it had not been licensed and that they were peddling unapproved drugs. (Pl. see earlier coverage at youtube.com/RamolaDReports and everydayconcerned.net.)
Lynda Thyer is now recovering from jail and seeking to restore her health as she prepares for yet another court hearing and trial in March 2021.
Lynda Thyer is now recovering from jail and seeking to restore her health as she prepares for yet another court hearing and trial in March 2021.
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