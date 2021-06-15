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Oil Company Executive Warns: Energy Sector Preparing to Replace Vaccine Damaged Workers in 3yrs
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1374 views • June 15, 2021
A recruiter for oil and gas corporations recently gave an ominous warning on Tik Tok, claiming that these big companies are mysteriously preparing to replace their vaccinated employees within three years.
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