X22 REPORT A - The Destruction Of The [CB] System Is Now In Progress, Alternate Currencies Are In Play

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The economy continues to implode, inflation is hitting and fuel prices are moving up very quickly, instead of becoming energy independent the people see the lies of Biden and the [CB]. Alternative currencies are in play, the destruction of the [CB] in progress.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^