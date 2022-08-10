Vision Warring Angels Are Answering Your Prayers

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Prophet Leslie Johnson was given a vision during praise and worship at the Spirit of Prophecy Church. God is warning us that He will send us His Warring Angels, but we have to prepare ourselves for these answered prayers. Prepare your hearts, be humbled, and be ready when the Fire come down.





00:00 - The Vision

05:37 - Angelic Hosts are Coming

09:33 - The Fire that is Coming Down

20:24 - Are You Really Ready?

25:13 - Check Your Heart

28:52 - Spirit of a Judge

32:49 - Prepare Yourself for Answered Prayers

37:24 - Vision given in Church





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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

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