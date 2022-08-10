Vision Warring Angels Are Answering Your Prayers

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Prophet Leslie Johnson was given a vision during praise and worship at the Spirit of Prophecy Church. God is warning us that He will send us His Warring Angels, but we have to prepare ourselves for these answered prayers. Prepare your hearts, be humbled, and be ready when the Fire come down.
00:00 - The Vision
05:37 - Angelic Hosts are Coming
09:33 - The Fire that is Coming Down
20:24 - Are You Really Ready?
25:13 - Check Your Heart
28:52 - Spirit of a Judge
32:49 - Prepare Yourself for Answered Prayers
37:24 - Vision given in Church
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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