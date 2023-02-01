Thyroid Hormones - Why are so many suffering from Hypothyroidism?

Thyroid hormones are important for the whole body. With low levels the body can't function properly. I explain why millions of Americans are not properly diagnosed and suffer needlessly.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.