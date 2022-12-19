Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 18DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Kamala Harris Continues to Under Perform in a Hopelessly Inept Administration
Delacabra
Published 19 hours ago |


CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS


https://youtu.be/6RiLDMp7e9Y


US Vice President Kamala Harris “continues to underperform” in a “hopelessly inept administration,” says Sky News host Rita Panahi.

“Talking about self-delighted and mediocre Californians,” she said.

