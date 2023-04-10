Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RTE Discussions #29: Education and Bitcoin (w/ Alladan Flinn)
3 views
channel image
Rounding the Earth
Published 19 hours ago |

Alladan Flinn is the founder of Bitcoin LifeRaft and Bitcoin Trading Cards, and he joins Mathew to discuss two of their favourite topics in common: education and Bitcoin.

Visit Bitcoin Trading Cards: https://btc-tc.com/
Visit Bitcoin LifeRaft: https://bitcoinliferaft.com/

---

Visit us at https://www.RoundingtheEarth.com

Join our Locals community for supporters-only content: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/

Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/

Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/

Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/

Keywords
bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencymagiceducationexclusivebtccryptotradingfinancepokemoninvestmenttrading cardscollectibleyu-gi-ohmtgtcgmathew crawfordmetaprepmagic the gatheringorange pillcampfire wikialladan flinntrading card gameoperation uplift

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket