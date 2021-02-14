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In 2022 Everyone's Eating Soylent Green [14.02.2021]
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71 views • February 20, 2021
Ordo Ab Cho = Order Out of Chaos = Problem - Reaction - Solution (PRS).
Create a Problem, Wait for the Reaction, Come with the Solution,
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/problem-reaction-solution
Soylent Green Commentary by: In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
Shaking My Head Productions 2
53.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HOc9-8M-9RY
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
Create a Problem, Wait for the Reaction, Come with the Solution,
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/problem-reaction-solution
Soylent Green Commentary by: In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
Shaking My Head Productions 2
53.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HOc9-8M-9RY
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
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