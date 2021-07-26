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Infinite and Incomprehensible: Antifederalist Brutus No. 5
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80 views • July 26, 2021
Rather than a general government with few and defined powers, in his 5th essay, Antifederalist Brutus warned that a combination of taxing power and the necessary and proper clause would lead to a government with nearly infinite and incomprehensible power.
Path to Liberty: July 26, 2021
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Path to Liberty: July 26, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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