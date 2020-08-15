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ACCEPTING JESUS AS LORD? THERE IS NO SUCH THING!
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35 views • August 15, 2020
My name is Roger. For questions, please write me at:
[email protected]
This teaching is from Brother Clinton. Please see below for more information:
For pure truth from the Word of God please visit:
For the website, click here:
http://swordofthevaliant.com
YouTube Channel, click here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCywjC_-LCOhEp33mRiA1wpw
[email protected]
This teaching is from Brother Clinton. Please see below for more information:
For pure truth from the Word of God please visit:
For the website, click here:
http://swordofthevaliant.com
YouTube Channel, click here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCywjC_-LCOhEp33mRiA1wpw
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