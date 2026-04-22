🎵GeForce 6000 Whimsy

1930s Merry-Go-Round Waltz, Calliope Music, Barbershop Quartet, Vintage Vaudeville, Playful, Whimsical, Looney Tunes style

[Intro]





(Sound of a computer fan whirring, then a sudden "pop" and silence)

(Spoken, calm but stern)

Welcome to the Consumer Alert.

This is a warning.

I’m holding nine thousand dollars of silicon in my hand...

And it’s dead.

[Verse 1]



[Clean Guitar with synth pulse]

GeForce 6000, Blackwell Pro

Ninety-six gigs of RAM, ready to go

Architecture extraordinary, GDDR7

But this power bus is a road to nowhere heaven

I run forty-eight workstations, a nonprofit line

Cleaning the books, making the search engines shine

But this card freezes, reboots, and fries

While Nvidia looks me straight in the eyes.

[Pre-Chorus]



[Building tension, faster drums]

I waited for the drivers, I waited for the code

But the hardware’s faulty, carrying a heavy load

Contacted Santa Clara, said "I’ve got a claim"

That’s when the "Return Team" started the game.

[Chorus]



[Heavy distortion, anthemic vocals]

It’s a warranty fraud, it’s a corporate lie

They’ll string you along until the three years die

Jump through the hoops! Take another photo!

Run the utility! (That’s the company motto)

Nvidia passes the buck to PNY

While my nine-grand investment starts to fry!

[Verse 2]



[Industrial rhythm, mechanical clanking]

Talked to Assurance, talked to the head

"Run this utility," was all that they said

"X-Turn Swack," a link in the drive

Flagged as a malware, barely alive

"Change it to dot-exe, run as admin"

Are you kidding me? Where do I begin?

I wrote the telemetry in Claude Code scripts

Two hundred errors, the system just flips!

[Bridge]



[Bass heavy, rhythmic chanting]

Telemetry: FAILED.

V-BIOS: CORRUPTED.

Power Delivery: INSTANT FAILURE.

(Shouted)

I’M NOT A NOOB! I’M NOT A GAMER!

I’M A PROFESSIONAL!

And your support is a total disclaimer!

[Guitar Solo]



(Screaming, high-pitched solo mimicking a GPU fan spinning out of control)

[Verse 3]



[Lower energy, simmering anger]

So Scott at PNY says "Not good enough"

Wants another hoop, wants more of the stuff

Six months old, within the three-year limit

But they’ve got a brick and they want me in it

Cyber-crime tactics, hijacking the feed

Ignoring the data, ignoring the need

They took my money, but they lost my trust

Now the green giant is turning to rust.

[Chorus]



[Maximum volume]

It’s a warranty fraud, it’s a corporate lie

They’ll string you along until the three years die

Jump through the hoops! Take another photo!

Run the utility! (That’s the company motto)

Don’t buy Nvidia! Don’t buy PNY!

Unless you want your budget to say goodbye!

[Outro]



[Music fades to a dark synth pad]

I’ll take my hundreds of thousands elsewhere

Intel, AMD, or the Mac unified air

Filing the complaints, telling the state

Before another consumer meets this fate.

(Spoken)

I'm Mike Adams.

Take care.

And watch your back.

[Final digital glitch sound]

