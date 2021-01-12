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Bitcoin is Insurance Against Idiocy + Authoritarianism Explains Skyrocketing Price
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10 views • January 12, 2021
Bitcoin has skyrocket in value recently as the US government has printed dollars to pay for non-existing goods and services that weren't produced due to the massive COVID-19 lockdowns.
And the stimulus in all honesty is flooding in not to the average person, but into corporate pocketbooks as it drives inflation around the world in the nation, devalues the US dollar which is about to lose its position as the world reserve currency, and pushes up prices of real assets like real estate, stocks, commodities, and bitcoin.
Bitcoin is an insurance against idiocy and authoritarianism, and that is why the value of bitcoin is rising so dramatically.
This is why bitcoin and its price are going up so dramatically.
#Bitcoin #inflation #RealAssets #commodities
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And the stimulus in all honesty is flooding in not to the average person, but into corporate pocketbooks as it drives inflation around the world in the nation, devalues the US dollar which is about to lose its position as the world reserve currency, and pushes up prices of real assets like real estate, stocks, commodities, and bitcoin.
Bitcoin is an insurance against idiocy and authoritarianism, and that is why the value of bitcoin is rising so dramatically.
This is why bitcoin and its price are going up so dramatically.
#Bitcoin #inflation #RealAssets #commodities
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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