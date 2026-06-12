Iran: FM Araghchi on the nuclear issue - clip 9

Araghchi on the nuclear issue:



"Our position has always been that the highly enriched material — in particular the 20% material — if it is to be settled, the only method is dilution, inside Iran. We are trying to have this referenced in the accord — the solution will lie in this direction."



No shipping the stockpile abroad.

Adding:

However, Trump posted this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 12, 2026, this morning DC time

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116737418354503074