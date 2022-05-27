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Out of the mouth
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806 views • May 27, 2022
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The video was produced in the Camotes Islands, the Philippines on May 23, 2022.
Out of the mouth of an individual proceeds words of love and kindness or words that leadeth to wrath and division. Out of the mouth of an individual proceeds words of edification or words of destruction and filthy communication. Out of the mouth of an individual proceeds biblical truth or blasphemous, demonic lies.
As the Lord Jesus Christ says in Matthew 12:37, For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.
Out of the mouth of the dragon, which is satan, and out of the mouth of the Vatican beast and out of the mouth of the false prophet which represents the lawless preachers in today’s apostate churches, comes out lies, deceits and deceptions. They do not speak biblical truth but use trickery to deceive their followers.
But out of the mouth of Christ, His prophets and of God’s saints proceed biblical truth. In 1 Peter 2:21-22, we read about Christ, For even hereunto were ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow His steps: Who did NO sin, neither was guile found in His mouth.
Out of the mouth of the Lord Jesus Christ, God manifest in the flesh, Christ speaks truth for He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. All that He said whether it be His parables, His prophecies and His holy ten commandments, are truth since they came from Him. As Christ said to satan in Matthew 4:4, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God. We are to live by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God. As Yeshua says in Matthew 24:35, heaven and earth shall pass away, but My words shall NOT pass away. What Christ says is truth.
Through His holy prophets, God also spoke truth. In Acts 3:21, we read, Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
True followers of Christ, His saints, imitate Christ in all things. They agree with what Christ says because they love Him and want to obey Him knowing that He is their God, Lord, King and Savior. They are preparing themselves for the kingdom of God, their future home in New Jerusalem, by having the faith of Jesus or Yeshua and KEEPING His holy ten commandments, which define the love of God according to 1 John 5:3.
And as imitators of Christ, there’s no guile or deceit or lies found in their mouths. As we read in Zephaniah 3:13, The remnant of Israel shall not do iniquity, nor speak lies; neither shall a deceitful tongue be found in their mouth: for they shall feed and lie down, and none shall make them afraid.
Zephaniah 3:13 echoes Revelation 14:5 which, in speaking of God’s sealed 144,000 saints who shall not see death, says, And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.
There is no guile found in God’s living saints, who are sealed with the Holy Spirit of truth and with the law of God written in the minds and hearts, since as followers of Christ, they uphold the holy words and teachings of Christ. There is no corrupt communication that come out of their mouths as they use holy words for the edification of others as per Ephesians 4:29.
Please ask yourself if there is guile or deceit coming out of your mouth?
Do you agree with what the man of sin in Rome, the pope, says out of his mouth with his false gospel of climate change, with the purpose of unifying the world to accept his mark of SUNday rest and worship? Do you agree with what the false, lawless preachers who, out of their mouths, say feel good happy stories while forgetting to speak about Bible prophecy?
Or do you agree with what comes out of the mouth of Christ with His parables, His prophecies and His holy ten commandments?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the Camotes Islands, the Philippines on May 23, 2022.
Out of the mouth of an individual proceeds words of love and kindness or words that leadeth to wrath and division. Out of the mouth of an individual proceeds words of edification or words of destruction and filthy communication. Out of the mouth of an individual proceeds biblical truth or blasphemous, demonic lies.
As the Lord Jesus Christ says in Matthew 12:37, For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.
Out of the mouth of the dragon, which is satan, and out of the mouth of the Vatican beast and out of the mouth of the false prophet which represents the lawless preachers in today’s apostate churches, comes out lies, deceits and deceptions. They do not speak biblical truth but use trickery to deceive their followers.
But out of the mouth of Christ, His prophets and of God’s saints proceed biblical truth. In 1 Peter 2:21-22, we read about Christ, For even hereunto were ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow His steps: Who did NO sin, neither was guile found in His mouth.
Out of the mouth of the Lord Jesus Christ, God manifest in the flesh, Christ speaks truth for He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. All that He said whether it be His parables, His prophecies and His holy ten commandments, are truth since they came from Him. As Christ said to satan in Matthew 4:4, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God. We are to live by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God. As Yeshua says in Matthew 24:35, heaven and earth shall pass away, but My words shall NOT pass away. What Christ says is truth.
Through His holy prophets, God also spoke truth. In Acts 3:21, we read, Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
True followers of Christ, His saints, imitate Christ in all things. They agree with what Christ says because they love Him and want to obey Him knowing that He is their God, Lord, King and Savior. They are preparing themselves for the kingdom of God, their future home in New Jerusalem, by having the faith of Jesus or Yeshua and KEEPING His holy ten commandments, which define the love of God according to 1 John 5:3.
And as imitators of Christ, there’s no guile or deceit or lies found in their mouths. As we read in Zephaniah 3:13, The remnant of Israel shall not do iniquity, nor speak lies; neither shall a deceitful tongue be found in their mouth: for they shall feed and lie down, and none shall make them afraid.
Zephaniah 3:13 echoes Revelation 14:5 which, in speaking of God’s sealed 144,000 saints who shall not see death, says, And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.
There is no guile found in God’s living saints, who are sealed with the Holy Spirit of truth and with the law of God written in the minds and hearts, since as followers of Christ, they uphold the holy words and teachings of Christ. There is no corrupt communication that come out of their mouths as they use holy words for the edification of others as per Ephesians 4:29.
Please ask yourself if there is guile or deceit coming out of your mouth?
Do you agree with what the man of sin in Rome, the pope, says out of his mouth with his false gospel of climate change, with the purpose of unifying the world to accept his mark of SUNday rest and worship? Do you agree with what the false, lawless preachers who, out of their mouths, say feel good happy stories while forgetting to speak about Bible prophecy?
Or do you agree with what comes out of the mouth of Christ with His parables, His prophecies and His holy ten commandments?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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