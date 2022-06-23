Article V Convention: Will it Work? | Beyond the Cover

The Constitutional Convention of 1787, which gave us the Constitution we have today, may justly be described as a miracle, since it launched the greatest experiment in liberty in the history of humankind. America has not had another Constitutional Convention since then. But what if another Convention were called? Would the result be another miracle … or an absolute disaster? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit asks Christian Gomez of The John Birch Society about the risks of holding a modern-day Constitutional Convention for the purpose of reining in a national government that has far exceeded its constitutional boundaries. Gomez, who wrote the cover story for The New American’s “Article V Convention: Will It Work?” Special Report, warns against a modern-day Con-Con for a number of reasons. For instance, he explains that big-government liberals would be delegates at such a Convention along with constitutionally-minded conservatives, that a Convention cannot be limited to a specific purpose such as balancing the budget, and that it makes no sense to change the Constitution if the problem that needs to be fixed is not the Constitution but lack of adherence to the Constitution. In this interview, Gomez also recommends what can and should be done to restore good government.





To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/





To read Christian Gomez’ article, visit https://thenewamerican.com/article-v-convention-will-it-work/





To order The New American’s “ Article V Convention: Will It Work?” Special Report, which includes not only Gomez’ cover story but many other related articles, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3813/