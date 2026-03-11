Build Secure Attachment to God Through Psychology and Scripture - Dr. Geoff & Cyd Holsclaw

If you are living in a perpetual state of fear and discomfort, it’s time to get curious and ask yourself why! Dr. Geoff and Cyd Holsclaw discuss the integral link between faith and attachment, sharing their thoughts about why Christians get spiritually “stuck” and how they can overcome that. Geoff and Cyd are authors and the co-hosts of the Attaching to God podcast. They are also the co-directors of the Center for Embodied Faith, which examines the science of today and how that technical knowledge is backed up by the best source: the Bible. “Science today is just catching up to the wisdom that God has already given us so long ago,” say Geoff and Cyd.









TAKEAWAYS





The brain and the body reflect the truth found in Scripture





A foundation of joyful attachment is found in a healthy relationship between a child and a parent





We naturally develop survival strategies as we grow up that adapt to the environment we live in





If something feels unsettling to you, ask yourself WHY and bring your fears and anxiety to Jesus daily









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4texWdX

Landscapes of the Soul book: https://amzn.to/4u96EpQ





🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. GEOFF AND CYD HOLSCLAW

Website: https://www.embodiedfaith.life/

Podcast: https://www.embodiedfaith.life/podcast





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #TheCounterCultureMomShow #tinagriffin #geoffholsclaw #cydholsclaw #NaturopathicMedicine #NaturalHealing #HolisticHealth #AnxietyAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #AnxietyRelief #StressRelief #MentalHealthMatters #StressManagement #HopeAndHealing #FaithOverFear #HealingJourney #FeelingAnxious #AnxiousMind



