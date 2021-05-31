A Call For An UPRISING: The Satanic Wicked Have Risen....[28.05.202]

kristie joy - 11 hours ago"Yoga means “to yoke”, as in “A wooden bar attached by wooden bows to the necks of a pair of draft animals such as oxen.”, except you’re yoked to a spirit."Akeem Moore - 12 hours ago"Aliester Crowley is a creep. The love movement is sick and disgusting; loving everything and everybody is a no. The world needs the teachings of the bible and Jesus Christ instead of this evil garbage."Georg Christopher Jäkel - 11 hours ago (edited)"Jesus destroyed temples because they built on the wrong fundament. Thats what we need. But people have been so brainwashed to believe that Jesus is this fake love movement, like always up in the clouds, never raising his voice etc.He wouldn't kill that for sure, but he would teach em liars all a lesson they will not forget, taking away everything they hold onto, lying naked in the pitts.. he knows that a dead man's soul won't learn....he knows that a man needs to be alive and feel the pain to actually change for good..his soul has to experience it to understand7,155 views•May 28, 2021A Call For An UPRISING34.5K subscriberswww.acallforanuprising.com