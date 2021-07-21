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On Tonight's show we have Jen from the First Nations Klinkit Nation, Whitehorse Yukon
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41 views • July 21, 2021
July 21, 2021
On Tonight's show we have Jen from the First Nations Klinkit Nation, Whitehorse Yukon
Tonight we talked about the destruction of Christianity in Canada. We have a lovely native lady who is a Christian Pastor coming on tonight's show to tell you why it is so wrong that Christian churches are being burned to the ground. Expect to hear a lot of raw truth tonight. For the second half of the show is down in Chris Sky will be joining us to talk further about his national tour and his book.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
Soon Derek Storie on Facebook
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect #Freekevinjjohnston
On Tonight's show we have Jen from the First Nations Klinkit Nation, Whitehorse Yukon
Tonight we talked about the destruction of Christianity in Canada. We have a lovely native lady who is a Christian Pastor coming on tonight's show to tell you why it is so wrong that Christian churches are being burned to the ground. Expect to hear a lot of raw truth tonight. For the second half of the show is down in Chris Sky will be joining us to talk further about his national tour and his book.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
Soon Derek Storie on Facebook
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect #Freekevinjjohnston
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