70-strong team clearing rubble after Bryansk region bridge collapse

Parts of bridge destroyed by controlled blasts to clear tracks of debris.

Update: The current state of the collapsed railway bridge in Russia’s Bryansk Region.

According to regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz, rescue teams and railway workers managed to clear the tracks at the site of the collapse in less than 24 hours—restoring the route and minimizing disruption.

And: Landlords of Chelyabinsk Warehouse Used for Drone Assembly Detained

Authorities have detained the landlords of a warehouse in Chelyabinsk suspected of being used to assemble FPV drone containers. The facility was rented out for 350,000 rubles per month through a real estate agency.

According to reports, the site was leased by Ukrainian saboteurs to prepare drone payloads. The warehouse is now empty, and security forces have taken samples from the premises to test for traces of explosives.

Adding:

⚡️ Lavrov holds telephone call with Rubio – Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussing the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Rubio expressed his condolences to Lavrov over the victims of the railway infrastructure explosions in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the ministry said.

Lavrov and Rubio also discussed plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2, the ministry added.

