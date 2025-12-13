BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RUSSIA STRIKES SECOND TURKISH SHIP in the BLACK SEA
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
183 views • 2 days ago

RUSSIA STRIKES A SECOND TURKISH SHIP IN THE BLACK SEA

Ukraine’s Navy reports that Russian drones hit the VIVA, a Turkish-flagged vessel carrying sunflower oil to Egypt via the grain corridor. The ship was struck twice while sailing inside Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone, an area outside the range of Ukrainian air defenses.

This is now the second Turkish vessel targeted within 48 hours, escalating the risk of a wider confrontation involving Ankara and Moscow.

Adding, from flight map:

Grandfather Donald brought another 80 tons of his military junk to Poland in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

12 hours ago

More found next day about this @Rybar:

Densely Incoming📝

Friday's impact on a cargo ship in Illichivsk was not the last strike on Ukrainian shipping: yesterday, a tanker VIVA, also belonging to a Turkish company, was hit by drones off the Odesa Region coast.

Although the crew's footage is unclear, one can discern the characteristic contours of Geran engines. If these are indeed them, there is a high probability that drones with cameras and control channels were used again.

🖍However, more noteworthy is the reaction to the incident. The Ukrainian Navy suddenly remembered international law norms and the San Remo Guidelines on Armed Conflicts at Sea.

🚩And Turkish President Recep Erdogan spoke about the inadmissibility of considering the Black Sea as a "confrontation arena", calling to stop any attacks on shipping and ensure its safety.

📌 As we previously mentioned, since the Black Sea Fleet cannot escort ships in convoys, only attacks on Ukrainian shipping can discourage the AFU from striking Russian company tankers. There are enough means to do so.

❗️And the changing tone of statements from Turkey and the so-called Ukraine shows that the measure is quite effective, and continuing attacks can realistically achieve the desired effect.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
