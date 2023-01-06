Create New Account
The HOAXBUSTERS, THURSDAY, Jan 5, 2023
Dianna Ploss with Jim (Rabid Rib-Eye Rizoli) of Temple Isra-Hell Joe (Minister of Hate) RizoliDiane (ala) King, Third Reich Advocate

Subject: The Most Important Book In Existence, The Myth of German Villainy

This book may very well be the single most important piece of literature ever written in the modern era. The author, an American military veteran and avid reader himself, understands economics, warfare, and history better than most PhDs in the respective fields. He has synthesized the work of so many truth-tellers a single work that exposes the most outrageous lie that has ever been told in the history of the world. You absolutely MUST read this and as a decent human being you also have A MORAL OBLIGATION to share it with others. Have courage. Recognize and defend the truth.


https://archive.org/details/TheMythOfGermanVillainy


Available here also in free PDF... Take all your Jewish bullshit WW1 and 2 books and trash them, this tells you the TRUTH about what REALLY happened to Germany and from you Jewish assholes, please read chapter 5, This is when demonic possession worked through Jewish psychopaths to murder, torture, skin alive, crush skulls and disembowel innocent people during their reign of the Cheka.. No wonder the Jews don't want you to read this book.

