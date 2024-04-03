Create New Account
ISRAEL Has Gone Insane Amid Failures In GAZA and Declared WAR On IRAN! How Will TEHRAN Respond?
The Prisoner
Finally, what many experts and analysts have been saying for months has happened. The numerous failures of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the battlefield and the realization that none of their goals in the Gaza Strip had been achieved forced the Israeli leadership to start raising the stakes and crossing all possible red lines....................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

